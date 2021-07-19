MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 7,488 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

XHB opened at $70.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.20. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $46.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

