MML Investors Services LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,904,000.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $43.82 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

