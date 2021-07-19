MML Investors Services LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $38,147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after buying an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 828,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,456,000 after acquiring an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $89.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

