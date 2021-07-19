MML Investors Services LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,344 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after buying an additional 2,855,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $83,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 17.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,951,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

NYSE G opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,347,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 156,125 shares of company stock worth $7,835,244 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.