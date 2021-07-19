MML Investors Services LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

MHK opened at $186.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.56. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.19 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.