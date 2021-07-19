MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 537 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $195.23 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total transaction of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

