Mizuho Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $250.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $208.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of FTNT opened at $258.44 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

