Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $298,405.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $31.18 million and approximately $298,405.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $23.80 or 0.00077279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00099612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00146328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,852.26 or 1.00190007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,310,288 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

