Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the June 15th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MCURF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 349,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,110. Mind Cure Health has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33.

Get Mind Cure Health alerts:

About Mind Cure Health

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.