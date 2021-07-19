Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $1.06

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $188.64 million and $4.78 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00102230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,773.05 or 0.99975602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 177,304,501 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.