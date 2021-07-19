Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Update

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,800 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 332,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MIST stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,502 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

