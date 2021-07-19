Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,753 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.5% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

