Methanex (TSE:MX) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

Shares of MX traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,203. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.03.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.6420208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

