Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,814.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.35 million and approximately $70,814.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.23 or 0.05940506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00138370 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,677,812 coins and its circulating supply is 78,677,714 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

