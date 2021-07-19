Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

Metatron, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,083,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Metatron stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 539,969,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,196,578. Metatron has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Metatron

Metatron, Inc operates as a public digital content distribution and mobile app company. It engages in various business sectors, including online dating, credit card processing, next-gen relational database development, search engine advertising optimization, and mobile device applications. The company's i-Mobilize business provides digital content distribution services for various mobile device platforms.

