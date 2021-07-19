Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MESA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $317.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,784,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,814,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,567,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 841.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 371,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,365,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

