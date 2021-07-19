Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.02

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 7462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRSN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

