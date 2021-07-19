Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Holdings Boosted by Highline Capital Management L.P.

Highline Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Meritor comprises 6.5% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned 0.45% of Meritor worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after buying an additional 116,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,848,000 after acquiring an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Meritor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.77. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Meritor in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.