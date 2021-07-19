Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.83 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,719,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 689,655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,589,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 974.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MREO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

