Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meredith were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meredith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 87,520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 44.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Meredith by 28.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meredith by 99.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDP opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDP. Citigroup upped their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

