MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.

MEG stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.45. 2,203,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,334. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.36.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Equities analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

