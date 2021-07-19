MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 101.34% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.75.
MEG stock traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.45. 2,203,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,334. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.36.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,160,080.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
