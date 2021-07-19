Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells $2,491,210.36 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $182.94 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $46,440,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $475,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 21.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

