McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

NYSE:MCD opened at $234.75 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $190.13 and a 12 month high of $239.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.