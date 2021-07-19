McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,848 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.0% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Infusive Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $234.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $190.13 and a 1 year high of $239.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

