McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.33. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,339,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,642,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,782,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in McAfee by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,710,000 after buying an additional 1,003,257 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

