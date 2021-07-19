Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Down 8.8%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. 8,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,476,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 363,001 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

