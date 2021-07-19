Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 9,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 240,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $673.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $105,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

