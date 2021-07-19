Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Down 7.5%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 21,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 518,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Materialise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 144,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

