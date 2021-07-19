Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1,109.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 554,646 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises 3.4% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $29,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.13 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.