Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 215,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 1,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.81.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. 31.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

