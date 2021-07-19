Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.07

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 3660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 700.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 84,045 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

