Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

