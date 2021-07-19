Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Marriott International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $135.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

