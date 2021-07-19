Marlin (POND) Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00101291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00146819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.60 or 1.00339258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

