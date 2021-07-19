Marketing Services S.A.S Total Sells 1,417,486 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 1,417,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $17,321,678.92. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CBDS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

