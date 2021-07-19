Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $620,200.00.
Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $62.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Athene by 107.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Athene by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Athene by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in Athene during the first quarter valued at $2,326,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
