Marathon Asset Management LP Invests $2 Million in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Banco Macro makes up approximately 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LP owned about 0.22% of Banco Macro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Shares of Banco Macro stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80. Banco Macro S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $895.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

