Man Group plc Sells 1,389,973 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,471 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,389,973 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

