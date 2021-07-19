Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Man Group plc grew its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 2,824.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297,498 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.73% of Extended Stay America worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,950,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

