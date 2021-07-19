Man Group plc Has $28.27 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,070 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 3,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock opened at $247.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.14.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.