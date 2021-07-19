Man Group plc Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $23,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $44.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

