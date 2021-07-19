Man Group plc Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,051 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

