Man Group plc Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 67.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367,337 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,085,325 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

