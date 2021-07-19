Man Group plc Buys 17,923 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $22,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $561.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 9,859 shares worth $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.