Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) SVP Purchases $20,760.00 in Stock

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) SVP Peter Mcintyre Brown acquired 2,076 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MGYR stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

