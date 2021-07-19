Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Lydall worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lydall by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Lydall by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $6,835,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lydall during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -84.58 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

