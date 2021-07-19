Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $203,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUXA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 2,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $13.27.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

