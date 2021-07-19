Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.82.

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

