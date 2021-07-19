Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.82.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

