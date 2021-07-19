Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

